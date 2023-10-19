The Los Angeles Kings' (1-1-1) injury report has just one player listed heading into their Thursday, October 19 matchup with the Minnesota Wild (2-1) at Xcel Energy Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson LW Out Lower Body

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matthew Boldy LW Questionable Undisclosed Alex Goligoski D Questionable Lower Body Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body

Kings vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Kings Season Insights (2022-23)

The Kings were 10th in the NHL in scoring last season (274 goals, 3.3 per game).

Los Angeles' total of 254 goals allowed (3.1 per game) was 16th in the league.

With a goal differential of +20, they were 14th in the league.

Wild Season Insights (2022-23)

The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) made them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Defensively, Minnesota was one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

Kings vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-115) Kings (-105) 6

