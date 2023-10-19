Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Minnesota Wild-Los Angeles Kings matchup at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs. Wild Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Trevor Moore Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)

Trevor Moore's four points are important for Los Angeles. He has put up three goals and one assist in three games.

Moore Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Oct. 17 2 1 3 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 1 0 1 3 vs. Avalanche Oct. 11 0 0 0 3

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

Anze Kopitar is one of the top contributors for Los Angeles with four total points (1.3 per game), with two goals and two assists in three games.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Oct. 17 0 1 1 1 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 2 0 2 3 vs. Avalanche Oct. 11 0 1 1 2

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Los Angeles' Kevin Fiala is among the top offensive players on the team with four total points (zero goals and four assists).

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Oct. 17 0 1 1 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 0 3 3 2 vs. Avalanche Oct. 11 0 0 0 5

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Kirill Kaprizov has been a top contributor on Minnesota this season, with five points in three games.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Oct. 17 1 2 3 6 at Maple Leafs Oct. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Panthers Oct. 12 0 1 1 4

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Mats Zuccarello has zero goals and five assists to total five points (1.7 per game).

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Oct. 17 0 3 3 4 at Maple Leafs Oct. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Panthers Oct. 12 0 1 1 1

