Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Wild on October 19, 2023
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Minnesota Wild-Los Angeles Kings matchup at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Kings vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings vs. Wild Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Trevor Moore Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)
Trevor Moore's four points are important for Los Angeles. He has put up three goals and one assist in three games.
Moore Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|2
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 11
|0
|0
|0
|3
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)
Anze Kopitar is one of the top contributors for Los Angeles with four total points (1.3 per game), with two goals and two assists in three games.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Los Angeles' Kevin Fiala is among the top offensive players on the team with four total points (zero goals and four assists).
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 11
|0
|0
|0
|5
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Kirill Kaprizov has been a top contributor on Minnesota this season, with five points in three games.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 17
|1
|2
|3
|6
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Mats Zuccarello has zero goals and five assists to total five points (1.7 per game).
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 17
|0
|3
|3
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
