The Minnesota Wild (2-1) take on the Los Angeles Kings (1-1-1) at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, October 19 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild knocked off the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 in their most recent outing, while the Kings are coming off a 5-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Kings vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-115) Kings (-105) 6 Wild (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings were an underdog 17 times last season, and upset their opponent in six, or 35.3%, of those games.

Los Angeles had a record of 6-11 in games when sportsbooks listed them as -105 or longer on the moneyline last season.

Oddsmakers have implied, based on the moneyline for this matchup, that the Kings have a 51.2% chance to win.

Last season, 58 of Los Angeles' games featured more than 6 goals.

Kings vs Wild Additional Info

Kings vs. Wild Rankings

Wild 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kings 2022-23 Total (Rank) 239 (23rd) Goals 274 (10th) 219 (6th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 54 (15th) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings were 10th in the NHL in scoring last season (274 goals, 3.3 per game).

Los Angeles gave up 3.1 goals per game (254 in total), 16th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +20, they were 14th in the league.

With 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), Los Angeles was fourth-best in the NHL.

The Kings' power-play percentage (25.28) put them fourth in the league.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Los Angeles had seven.

The 75.84% penalty-kill percentage of the Kings was 24th in the NHL.

The Kings were third in faceoff win rate in the NHL (53.3%).

With a shooting percentage of 10.3%, Los Angeles was 12th in the league.

The Kings shut out their opponents three times. They averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

