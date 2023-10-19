The Los Angeles Kings, Kevin Fiala among them, play the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. There are prop bets for Fiala available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Kevin Fiala vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Fiala Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 69 games last season, Fiala averaged 14:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +2.

In 19 of 69 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

Fiala had an assist in 33 of 69 games last season, with multiple assists in 13 of them.

He has an implied probability of 62.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fiala going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Fiala Stats vs. the Wild in 2022-23

The Wild gave up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

