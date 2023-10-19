Frank Vatrano and the Anaheim Ducks will meet the Dallas Stars at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Vatrano's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Frank Vatrano vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Vatrano averaged 16:28 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -29.

In 18 of 81 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

In 18 of 81 games last season, Vatrano had an assist -- and he had one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 50% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Vatrano going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Stars in 2022-23

The Stars gave up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

