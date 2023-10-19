Ducks vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:49 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A game after Frank Vatrano recorded a hat trick in the Anaheim Ducks' 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, the Ducks (1-1) host the Dallas Stars (1-0-1) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD.
Ducks vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-250)
|Ducks (+200)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks were an underdog in 21 games last season, with one upset wins (4.8%).
- Anaheim had nine games last season as an underdog by +200 or longer, and went 1-8.
- The win probability for the Ducks, implied from the moneyline, is 33.3%.
- A total of 52 of Anaheim's games ended with more than 6 goals last season.
Ducks vs Stars Additional Info
Ducks vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Ducks 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|206 (31st)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|335 (32nd)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|36 (30th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|78 (31st)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- With 206 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Ducks had the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- Anaheim's total of 335 goals conceded (4.1 per game) was 32nd in the league.
- With a goal differential of -129, they were 32nd in the league.
- Anaheim had 36 power-play goals (on 229 chances), 30th in the NHL.
- The Ducks had the NHL's 31st-ranked power-play percentage (15.72%).
- Anaheim had one shorthanded goal (32nd in league).
- At 72.14%, the Ducks had the 31st-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- The Ducks were 27th in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (46.7%).
- The 8.9% shooting percentage of Anaheim was 30th in the league.
- The Ducks held their opponents scoreless one time.
