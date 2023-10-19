A game after Frank Vatrano recorded a hat trick in the Anaheim Ducks' 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, the Ducks (1-1) host the Dallas Stars (1-0-1) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD.

Ducks vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-250) Ducks (+200) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks were an underdog in 21 games last season, with one upset wins (4.8%).

Anaheim had nine games last season as an underdog by +200 or longer, and went 1-8.

The win probability for the Ducks, implied from the moneyline, is 33.3%.

A total of 52 of Anaheim's games ended with more than 6 goals last season.

Ducks vs Stars Additional Info

Ducks vs. Stars Rankings

Stars 2022-23 Total (Rank) Ducks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 206 (31st) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 335 (32nd) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 36 (30th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 78 (31st)

Ducks Advanced Stats

With 206 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Ducks had the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

Anaheim's total of 335 goals conceded (4.1 per game) was 32nd in the league.

With a goal differential of -129, they were 32nd in the league.

Anaheim had 36 power-play goals (on 229 chances), 30th in the NHL.

The Ducks had the NHL's 31st-ranked power-play percentage (15.72%).

Anaheim had one shorthanded goal (32nd in league).

At 72.14%, the Ducks had the 31st-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Ducks were 27th in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (46.7%).

The 8.9% shooting percentage of Anaheim was 30th in the league.

The Ducks held their opponents scoreless one time.

