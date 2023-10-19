Ducks vs. Stars: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 19
Thursday's NHL matchup between the Dallas Stars (1-0-1) and the Anaheim Ducks (1-1) at Honda Center sees the Stars as big road favorites (-250 moneyline odds to win) against the Ducks (+200). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD.
Ducks vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Ducks vs. Stars Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Ducks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-250
|+200
|6
Ducks vs. Stars Betting Trends
- The Stars have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).
- The Ducks have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.
- Dallas is yet to play with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.
- Anaheim has played with moneyline odds of +200 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.
