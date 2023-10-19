The Anaheim Ducks will host the Dallas Stars on Thursday, with Frank Vatrano coming off a hat trick in their last game.

You can watch on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD as the Stars play the Ducks.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs Stars Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Ducks' total of 335 goals allowed (4.1 per game) was 32nd in the league.

The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the league.

They had the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -129.

With 36 power-play goals (on 229 chances), the Ducks were 30th in the NHL.

The Ducks had the league's 31st-ranked power-play percentage (15.72%).

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 81 23 42 65 75 31 41.4% Alex Killorn 82 27 37 64 54 40 50% Troy Terry 70 23 38 61 27 43 100% Cam Fowler 82 10 38 48 48 34 - Mason McTavish 80 17 26 43 32 29 42.3%

Stars Stats & Trends (2022)

The Stars conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

The 64 power-play goals the Stars recorded last season (on 256 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Stars had the league's fifth-best power-play conversion rate (25%).

