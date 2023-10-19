How to Watch the Ducks vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Anaheim Ducks will host the Dallas Stars on Thursday, with Frank Vatrano coming off a hat trick in their last game.
You can watch on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD as the Stars play the Ducks.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Ducks vs Stars Additional Info
Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Ducks' total of 335 goals allowed (4.1 per game) was 32nd in the league.
- The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the league.
- They had the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -129.
- With 36 power-play goals (on 229 chances), the Ducks were 30th in the NHL.
- The Ducks had the league's 31st-ranked power-play percentage (15.72%).
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|81
|23
|42
|65
|75
|31
|41.4%
|Alex Killorn
|82
|27
|37
|64
|54
|40
|50%
|Troy Terry
|70
|23
|38
|61
|27
|43
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|82
|10
|38
|48
|48
|34
|-
|Mason McTavish
|80
|17
|26
|43
|32
|29
|42.3%
Stars Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Stars conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
- The 64 power-play goals the Stars recorded last season (on 256 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Stars had the league's fifth-best power-play conversion rate (25%).
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60.1%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.4%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
