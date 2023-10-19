Drew Doughty will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Minnesota Wild play at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Doughty? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Drew Doughty vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Doughty Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Doughty averaged 25:54 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +12.

He had a goal in nine of 81 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Doughty had an assist in 32 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple assists 10 times.

The implied probability is 52.6% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Doughty Stats vs. the Wild in 2022-23

The Wild conceded 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

Their +20 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.

