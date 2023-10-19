Cam Fowler and the Anaheim Ducks will play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. Fancy a wager on Fowler? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Cam Fowler vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Fowler Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Fowler averaged 24:10 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -23.

In eight of 82 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Fowler had an assist in 30 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists seven times.

Fowler's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fowler going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Fowler Stats vs. the Stars in 2022-23

The Stars allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+66) made them fourth-best in the league.

