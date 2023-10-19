Anze Kopitar will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Minnesota Wild meet at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Prop bets for Kopitar in that upcoming Kings-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Anze Kopitar vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Kopitar had a plus-minus rating of +20, and averaged 20:18 on the ice.

He had a goal in 22 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Kopitar had an assist in 29 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in 12 of them.

Kopitar's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Kopitar going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Wild in 2022-23

The Wild gave up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

Their +20 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.

