The Los Angeles Kings, Adrian Kempe among them, meet the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. There are prop bets for Kempe available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Adrian Kempe vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Kempe Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Kempe averaged 18:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +22.

He had a goal in 28 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals 10 times.

Kempe had an assist in 25 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 63.6% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Kempe has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kempe Stats vs. the Wild in 2022-23

The Wild conceded 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.

Their +20 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.

