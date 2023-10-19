The Anaheim Ducks, Adam Henrique included, will meet the Dallas Stars on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Henrique against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adam Henrique vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Henrique Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 62 games last season, Henrique averaged 18:10 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -8.

In 19 of 62 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

Henrique had an assist in a game 15 times last season in 62 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 46.5% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Henrique has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Henrique Stats vs. the Stars in 2022-23

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.