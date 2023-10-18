The New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) and the UTEP Miners (2-5) square off on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium in a clash of CUSA opponents.

New Mexico State is averaging 30 points per game on offense, which ranks them 59th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 52nd, giving up 23.1 points per contest. From an offensive perspective, UTEP is generating 359.4 total yards per game (91st-ranked). It ranks 78th in the FBS defensively (381.7 total yards surrendered per game).

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN2.

New Mexico State vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

New Mexico State vs. UTEP Key Statistics

New Mexico State UTEP 439.7 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.4 (71st) 383.1 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.7 (97th) 194.9 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.4 (67th) 244.9 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 204 (97th) 8 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (93rd) 5 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (118th)

New Mexico State Stats Leaders

Diego Pavia has thrown for 1,615 yards, completing 62.2% of his passes and recording 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 440 yards (62.9 ypg) on 76 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

This season, Ahmonte Watkins has carried the ball 25 times for 306 yards (43.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jonathan Brady has hauled in 18 receptions for 338 yards (48.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Trent Hudson has put up a 311-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes on 28 targets.

Jordin Parker's four catches are good enough for 194 yards and three touchdowns.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has racked up 947 yards on 56.6% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has carried the ball 87 times for 452 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on eight catches for 117 yards.

Deion Hankins has racked up 442 yards on 92 carries with two touchdowns.

Kelly Akharaiyi has racked up 513 receiving yards on 25 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Jeremiah Ballard has 18 receptions (on 34 targets) for a total of 311 yards (44.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tyrin Smith's 19 grabs (on 29 targets) have netted him 191 yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

