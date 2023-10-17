Trevor Moore and the Los Angeles Kings will face the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Does a bet on Moore intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Trevor Moore vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Moore Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Moore's plus-minus rating last season was -2, in 14:57 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in eight of 59 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

In 17 of 59 games last season, Moore had an assist, including two games with multiple assist.

He has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Moore has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Moore Stats vs. the Jets in 2022-23

The Jets allowed 224 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 10th in league action for the fewest goals against.

Their +22 goal differential ranked 13th in the league.

