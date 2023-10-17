Pierre-Luc Dubois will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Los Angeles Kings meet the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Looking to wager on Dubois' props? Here is some information to help you.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

Dubois Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 73 games last season, Dubois had a plus-minus rating of +5, and averaged 16:25 on the ice.

He had a goal in 24 of 73 games last season, with multiple goals in three of them.

In 27 of 73 games last season, Dubois had an assist -- and five of those games included multiple assists.

Dubois' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

Dubois Stats vs. the Jets in 2022-23

The Jets conceded 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in league action.

They had the league's 13th-ranked goal differential at +22.

