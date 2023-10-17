The Los Angeles Kings, Phillip Danault included, will meet the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Danault's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Phillip Danault vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Danault Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Danault averaged 18:19 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -8.

In 16 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Danault had an assist in 28 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

Danault's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Danault has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Danault Stats vs. the Jets in 2022-23

The Jets gave up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 10th in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+22) ranked 13th in the league.

