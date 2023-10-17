Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Winnipeg Jets host the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Jets Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kings vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Anze Kopitar has recorded two goals and one assist in two games for Los Angeles, good for three points.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 2 0 2 3 vs. Avalanche Oct. 11 0 1 1 2

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Kevin Fiala is one of the top contributors for Los Angeles with three total points (1.5 per game), with zero goals and three assists in two games.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 0 3 3 2 vs. Avalanche Oct. 11 0 0 0 5

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Kyle Connor is Winnipeg's top contributor with four points. He has three goals and one assist this season.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Oct. 14 2 1 3 7 at Flames Oct. 11 1 0 1 5

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Joshua Morrissey has zero goals and three assists to total three points (1.5 per game).

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Oct. 14 0 2 2 5 at Flames Oct. 11 0 1 1 1

