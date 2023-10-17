Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Jets on October 17, 2023
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Winnipeg Jets host the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Kings vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kings vs. Jets Additional Info
|Jets vs. Kings Odds/Over/Under
|Jets vs. Kings Prediction
|Jets vs. Kings Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Jets vs Kings
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Anze Kopitar has recorded two goals and one assist in two games for Los Angeles, good for three points.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Kevin Fiala is one of the top contributors for Los Angeles with three total points (1.5 per game), with zero goals and three assists in two games.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 11
|0
|0
|0
|5
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
Kyle Connor is Winnipeg's top contributor with four points. He has three goals and one assist this season.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 14
|2
|1
|3
|7
|at Flames
|Oct. 11
|1
|0
|1
|5
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Joshua Morrissey has zero goals and three assists to total three points (1.5 per game).
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|5
|at Flames
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|1
