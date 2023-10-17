Kings vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:47 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets (1-1), coming off a 6-4 victory over the Florida Panthers, host the Los Angeles Kings (0-1-1) at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, October 17 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW. The Kings were defeated by the Carolina Hurricanes 6-5 in a shootout in their last game.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kings vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-130)
|Kings (+110)
|6.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings secured an upset victory in six, or 35.3%, of the 17 games they played as an underdog last season.
- Los Angeles won five of its 14 games last season when an underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Kings.
- Last season, 45 games Los Angeles played finished with over 6.5 goals.
Kings vs Jets Additional Info
Kings vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Kings 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|246 (21st)
|Goals
|274 (10th)
|224 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|254 (16th)
|52 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|68 (4th)
|42 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (27th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- The Kings were 10th in the NHL in scoring last season (274 goals, 3.3 per game).
- Los Angeles allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.
- Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.
- With 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), Los Angeles was fourth-best in the NHL.
- The Kings had the NHL's fourth-best power-play percentage (25.28%).
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Los Angeles had seven.
- The 75.84% penalty-kill percentage of the Kings was 24th in the NHL.
- At 53.3%, the Kings had the NHL's third-best faceoff win percentage.
- With a shooting percentage of 10.3%, Los Angeles was 12th in the league.
- The Kings held their opponents scoreless three times.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.