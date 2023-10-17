The Winnipeg Jets (1-1), coming off a 6-4 victory over the Florida Panthers, host the Los Angeles Kings (0-1-1) at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, October 17 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW. The Kings were defeated by the Carolina Hurricanes 6-5 in a shootout in their last game.

Kings vs. Jets Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-130) Kings (+110) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings secured an upset victory in six, or 35.3%, of the 17 games they played as an underdog last season.

Los Angeles won five of its 14 games last season when an underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Kings.

Last season, 45 games Los Angeles played finished with over 6.5 goals.

Kings vs Jets Additional Info

Kings vs. Jets Rankings

Jets 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kings 2022-23 Total (Rank) 246 (21st) Goals 274 (10th) 224 (10th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 52 (16th) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 42 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings were 10th in the NHL in scoring last season (274 goals, 3.3 per game).

Los Angeles allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.

Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.

With 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), Los Angeles was fourth-best in the NHL.

The Kings had the NHL's fourth-best power-play percentage (25.28%).

In terms of shorthanded goals, Los Angeles had seven.

The 75.84% penalty-kill percentage of the Kings was 24th in the NHL.

At 53.3%, the Kings had the NHL's third-best faceoff win percentage.

With a shooting percentage of 10.3%, Los Angeles was 12th in the league.

The Kings held their opponents scoreless three times.

