How to Watch the Kings vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 17
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:12 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (1-1) will host the Los Angeles Kings (0-1-1) on Tuesday, with the Jets coming off a win and the Kings off a loss.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in on ESPN+ and BSW as the Jets attempt to knock off the Kings.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kings vs Jets Additional Info
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kings Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Kings allowed 3.1 goals per game (254 in total), 16th in the NHL.
- The Kings were 10th in the NHL in scoring last season (274 goals, 3.3 per game).
- Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.
- The Kings had 68 power-play goals (fourth-most in NHL) on 269 chances.
- The Kings scored on 25.28% of their power plays, No. 4 in the league.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|82
|28
|46
|74
|49
|46
|55.9%
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|50%
|Adrian Kempe
|82
|41
|26
|67
|39
|24
|31.4%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|48.9%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|77
|26
|33
|59
|35
|19
|40.3%
Jets Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Jets gave up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL action.
- The Jets ranked 21st in the league last season with 246 goals scored (three per game).
- Their +22 goal differential ranked 13th in the league.
- The 52 power-play goals the Jets put up last season (on 270 power-play chances) ranked 16th in the NHL.
- The Jets' 19.26% power-play conversion rate was 23rd in the league.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|82
|31
|49
|80
|40
|42
|28.6%
|Joshua Morrissey
|78
|16
|60
|76
|59
|36
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|81
|42
|26
|68
|45
|61
|48%
|Gabriel Vilardi
|63
|23
|18
|41
|16
|23
|46%
|Nino Niederreiter
|78
|24
|17
|41
|22
|33
|61.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.