The Winnipeg Jets (1-1) will host the Los Angeles Kings (0-1-1) on Tuesday, with the Jets coming off a win and the Kings off a loss.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Kings vs Jets Additional Info

Kings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kings allowed 3.1 goals per game (254 in total), 16th in the NHL.

The Kings were 10th in the NHL in scoring last season (274 goals, 3.3 per game).

Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.

The Kings had 68 power-play goals (fourth-most in NHL) on 269 chances.

The Kings scored on 25.28% of their power plays, No. 4 in the league.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 82 28 46 74 49 46 55.9% Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 50% Adrian Kempe 82 41 26 67 39 24 31.4% Pierre-Luc Dubois 73 27 36 63 47 40 48.9% Viktor Arvidsson 77 26 33 59 35 19 40.3%

Jets Stats & Trends (2022)

The Jets gave up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL action.

The Jets ranked 21st in the league last season with 246 goals scored (three per game).

Their +22 goal differential ranked 13th in the league.

The 52 power-play goals the Jets put up last season (on 270 power-play chances) ranked 16th in the NHL.

The Jets' 19.26% power-play conversion rate was 23rd in the league.

Jets Key Players