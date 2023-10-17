Kings vs. Jets Injury Report Today - October 17
As they get ready to square off against the Winnipeg Jets (1-1) on Tuesday, October 17 at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings (0-1-1) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Viktor Arvidsson
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
Kings vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
Kings Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Kings' 274 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 10th in the NHL.
- Los Angeles' total of 254 goals allowed (3.1 per game) was 16th in the league.
- They had the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +20.
Jets Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Jets' 246 total goals (three per game) made them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Defensively, Winnipeg was one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 224 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.
- Their +22 goal differential ranked 13th in the league.
Kings vs. Jets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-130)
|Kings (+110)
|6.5
