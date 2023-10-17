As they get ready to square off against the Winnipeg Jets (1-1) on Tuesday, October 17 at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings (0-1-1) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson LW Out Lower Body

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle

Kings vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Kings Season Insights (2022-23)

The Kings' 274 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 10th in the NHL.

Los Angeles' total of 254 goals allowed (3.1 per game) was 16th in the league.

They had the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +20.

Jets Season Insights (2022-23)

The Jets' 246 total goals (three per game) made them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Defensively, Winnipeg was one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 224 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

Their +22 goal differential ranked 13th in the league.

Kings vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-130) Kings (+110) 6.5

