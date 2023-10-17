Kevin Fiala will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Winnipeg Jets face off at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Fiala's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Kevin Fiala vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Fiala Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 69 games last season, Fiala averaged 14:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +2.

He had a goal in 19 of 69 games last season, with multiple goals in three of them.

In 33 of 69 games last season, Fiala had an assist -- and 13 of those games included multiple assists.

Fiala's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Fiala has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fiala Stats vs. the Jets in 2022-23

Defensively, the Jets were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 224 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

Their +22 goal differential ranked 13th in the league.

