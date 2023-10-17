The Winnipeg Jets (1-1), coming off a 6-4 win over the Florida Panthers, host the Los Angeles Kings (0-1-1) at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, October 17 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW. The Kings lost to the Carolina Hurricanes 6-5 in a shootout in their most recent game.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we predict will bring home the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Kings vs. Jets Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final result of Kings 7, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (+110)

Kings (+110) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 9 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)

Kings vs Jets Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings had a 12-11-23 record in overtime contests last season, and a 47-25-10 overall record.

Los Angeles picked up 42 points (17-7-8) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

Across the 10 games last season the Kings ended up with just one goal, they picked up five points.

Los Angeles accumulated 11 points (4-9-3) when scoring two goals last season.

The Kings scored three or more goals in 58 games, earning 93 points from those contests.

Los Angeles scored a lone power-play goal in 30 games last season and picked up 33 points.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Los Angeles was 36-20-5 (77 points).

The Kings' opponents had more shots in 22 games last season. The Kings finished 9-8-5 in those contests (23 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Jets Rank Jets AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 10th 2.73 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 21st 30.3 Shots 32.4 11th 10th 30.3 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 23rd 19.26% Power Play % 25.28% 4th 7th 82.43% Penalty Kill % 75.84% 24th

Kings vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

