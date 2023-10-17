Drew Doughty will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Winnipeg Jets meet at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Fancy a wager on Doughty in the Kings-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Drew Doughty vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Doughty Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Doughty averaged 25:54 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +12.

In nine of 81 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Doughty had an assist in 32 of 81 games last season, with multiple assists in 10 of them.

Doughty's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Doughty Stats vs. the Jets in 2022-23

The Jets allowed 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+22) ranked 13th in the league.

