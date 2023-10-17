The Los Angeles Kings, Adrian Kempe among them, meet the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Considering a wager on Kempe in the Kings-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Adrian Kempe vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Kempe Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Kempe averaged 18:45 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +22.

In 28 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and 10 of those games included multiple goals.

In 25 of 82 games last season, Kempe had an assist -- and he had one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 63.6% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kempe going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Kempe Stats vs. the Jets in 2022-23

Defensively, the Jets were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 224 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

Their +22 goal differential ranked 13th in the league.

