The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Arizona Diamondbacks to begin the NLCS on Monday at 8:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park. Zack Wheeler is expected to start for the Phillies, while the Diamondbacks will counter with Zac Gallen.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies rank eighth-best in MLB play with 220 total home runs.

Philadelphia ranks fifth in MLB, slugging .438.

The Phillies have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.256).

Philadelphia has the No. 8 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (796 total runs).

The Phillies rank ninth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Phillies' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Philadelphia's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Philadelphia has a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Phillies combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.240).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Arizona is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.324 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Wheeler (13-6) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 33rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.61 ERA in 192 2/3 innings pitched, with 212 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Wheeler is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Wheeler will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging six innings per outing.

In four of his 32 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Gallen (17-9) for his 35th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has 20 quality starts in 34 chances this season.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 26 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 34 chances this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 10/4/2023 Marlins W 7-1 Home Aaron Nola Braxton Garrett 10/7/2023 Braves W 3-0 Away Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 10/9/2023 Braves L 5-4 Away Zack Wheeler Max Fried 10/11/2023 Braves W 10-2 Home Aaron Nola Bryce Elder 10/12/2023 Braves W 3-1 Home Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 10/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Zack Wheeler Zac Gallen 10/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Aaron Nola Merrill Kelly 10/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - Brandon Pfaadt 10/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/3/2023 Brewers W 6-3 Away Brandon Pfaadt Corbin Burnes 10/4/2023 Brewers W 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Freddy Peralta 10/7/2023 Dodgers W 11-2 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 10/9/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 10/11/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 10/16/2023 Phillies - Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies - Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies - Home Brandon Pfaadt - 10/20/2023 Phillies - Home - -

