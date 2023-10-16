Keenan Allen has a difficult matchup when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Cowboys allow 168.6 passing yards per game, second-best in the league.

Allen has posted a team-best 434-yard year so far (108.5 yards receiving per game) with three TDs, hauling in 35 throws on 44 targets.

Allen vs. the Cowboys

Allen vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 108 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 108 REC YPG / REC TD No player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Dallas in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have allowed four opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Dallas on the season.

The Cowboys yield 168.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Cowboys have given up six passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 14th in NFL play.

Keenan Allen Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 81.5 (-115)

Allen Receiving Insights

Allen, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of four games this year.

Allen has 30.1% of his team's target share (44 targets on 146 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 44 times, averaging 9.9 yards per target (20th in NFL).

In two of four games this season, Allen has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has scored four of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (30.8%).

With five red zone targets, Allen has been on the receiving end of 22.7% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 20 TAR / 18 REC / 215 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 9/17/2023 Week 2 10 TAR / 8 REC / 111 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/10/2023 Week 1 9 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

