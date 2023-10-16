The October 16 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) will feature a showdown between QBs Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert. Below, we discuss all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's matchup.

Chargers vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: ABC/ESPN

Justin Herbert vs. Dak Prescott Matchup

Justin Herbert 2023 Stats Dak Prescott 4 Games Played 5 71% Completion % 69.4% 1,106 (276.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,061 (212.2) 7 Touchdowns 5 1 Interceptions 4 55 (13.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 45 (9) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Other Matchup Previews

Justin Herbert Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 279.5 yards

: Over/Under 279.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Cowboys Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Cowboys have been getting it done on defense, with 16.6 points allowed per game (seventh in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Dallas' defense has been firing on all cylinders, with 843 passing yards allowed this season (second-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Cowboys have been midde-of-the-pack this season, ranking 21st in the league in rushing yards allowed with 617 (123.4 per game).

On defense, Dallas is eighth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 35%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 14th (54.5%).

Dak Prescott Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 256.5 yards

: Over/Under 256.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Chargers Defensive Stats

