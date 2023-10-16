Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has a tough matchup in Week 6 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are allowing the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 168.6 per game.

Herbert leads Los Angeles with 1,106 passing yards, or 276.5 per game. Herbert has thrown for seven touchdowns with one interception this year. Herbert has also chipped in via the running game, rushing for 55 rushing yards (13.8 per game) and three touchdowns on 20 carries.

Herbert vs. the Cowboys

Herbert vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 338 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 338 PASS YPG / PASS TD Not a single opposing quarterback has registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have cenceded three players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Dallas has given up at least two passing touchdowns to one quarterback in 2023.

The Cowboys have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The 168.6 passing yards per game allowed by the Cowboys defense makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Cowboys have totaled six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Cowboys' defense is 14th in the league in that category.

Justin Herbert Passing Props vs. the Cowboys

Passing Yards: 277.5 (-115)

277.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-149)

Herbert Passing Insights

Herbert has exceeded his passing yards prop total twice in four chances.

The Chargers pass on 56.4% of their plays and run on 43.6%. They are 15th in NFL play in points scored.

With 145 attempts for 1,106 passing yards, Herbert is sixth in league play with 7.6 yards per attempt.

Herbert has thrown for a touchdown in all four games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has 76.9% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (10).

Herbert accounts for 44.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 22 of his total 145 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Justin Herbert Rushing Props vs the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Herbert Rushing Insights

Herbert has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in four opportunities this season.

Herbert has run for a touchdown in two games this season, including one contest with multiple touchdowns.

He has five carries in the red zone (18.5% of his team's 27 red zone rushes).

Herbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 13-for-24 / 167 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 12 ATT / 27 YDS / 2 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 40-for-47 / 405 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 9/17/2023 Week 2 27-for-41 / 305 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/10/2023 Week 1 23-for-33 / 229 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD

