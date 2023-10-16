Justin Herbert was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 6. Looking for Herbert's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 6, Herbert is averaging 276.5 passing yards per game (1,106 total). Other season stats include seven touchdown passes, one interception and a 71.0% completion percentage (103-for-145), plus 20 carries for 55 yards three touchdowns.

Justin Herbert Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Finger

Chargers vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: October 16, 2023

October 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Herbert 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 103 145 71.0% 1,106 7 1 7.6 20 55 3

Herbert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Dolphins 23 33 229 1 0 5 17 1 Week 2 @Titans 27 41 305 2 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 40 47 405 3 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Raiders 13 24 167 1 1 12 27 2

