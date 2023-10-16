Will Justin Herbert Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Justin Herbert was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 6. Looking for Herbert's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 6, Herbert is averaging 276.5 passing yards per game (1,106 total). Other season stats include seven touchdown passes, one interception and a 71.0% completion percentage (103-for-145), plus 20 carries for 55 yards three touchdowns.
Justin Herbert Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Finger
Chargers vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Herbert 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|103
|145
|71.0%
|1,106
|7
|1
|7.6
|20
|55
|3
Herbert Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|23
|33
|229
|1
|0
|5
|17
|1
|Week 2
|@Titans
|27
|41
|305
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|40
|47
|405
|3
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|13
|24
|167
|1
|1
|12
|27
|2
