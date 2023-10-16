Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley will face a mediocre run defense in Week 6 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), versus the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are ranked 22nd in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 123.4 per game.

Kelley, who leads the team with 207 rushing yards on 57 carries (51.8 ypg), has made one trip to the end zone. Kelley makes an impact in the passing game, reeling in one pass for 5 yards (1.3 ypg).

Kelley vs. the Cowboys

Kelley vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games The Cowboys have not allowed 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Dallas has allowed one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Cowboys this season.

The rush defense of the Cowboys is giving up 123.4 yards per outing on the ground this season, which ranks 22nd in the NFL.

The Cowboys have the No. 13 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up four this season (0.8 per game).

Chargers Player Previews

Joshua Kelley Rushing Props vs. the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 29.5 (-111)

Kelley Rushing Insights

Kelley has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him one time in three opportunities this season.

The Chargers pass on 56.4% of their plays and run on 43.6%. They are 22nd in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 57 of his team's 113 total rushing attempts this season (50.4%).

Kelley has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 7.7% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has 11 red zone rushing carries (40.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Kelley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 17 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 9/17/2023 Week 2 13 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/10/2023 Week 1 16 ATT / 91 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

