Josh Palmer will be running routes against the second-best passing defense in the NFL when his Los Angeles Chargers take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Palmer has 11 receptions for 160 yards and one score this year. He has been targeted 21 times, and puts up 40.0 yards per contest.

Palmer vs. the Cowboys

Palmer vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 21 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 21 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas has not given up 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

Four players have caught a TD pass against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 168.6 passing yards the Cowboys give up per outing makes them the second-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Cowboys have the No. 14 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding six this season (1.2 per game).

Josh Palmer Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-115)

Palmer Receiving Insights

Palmer, in two of four games this season, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Palmer has 14.4% of his team's target share (21 targets on 146 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 21 times, averaging 7.6 yards per target (60th in NFL).

In one of four games this year, Palmer has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (7.7% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

With three red zone targets, Palmer has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

Palmer's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 3 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 4 REC / 66 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/10/2023 Week 1 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

