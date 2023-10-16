Will Josh Palmer Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Palmer's season stats include 160 yards on 11 receptions (14.5 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 21 times.
Josh Palmer Injury Status: Questionable
- Reported Injury: Groin
- The Chargers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Donald Parham (questionable/wrist): 6 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Chargers vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Palmer 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|21
|11
|160
|40
|1
|14.5
Palmer Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|5
|3
|13
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|7
|4
|66
|1
|Week 4
|Raiders
|8
|3
|77
|0
