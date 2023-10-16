Check out Josh Palmer's stats on this page.

Palmer's season stats include 160 yards on 11 receptions (14.5 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 21 times.

Keep an eye on Palmer's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Josh Palmer Injury Status: Questionable

Reported Injury: Groin

The Chargers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Donald Parham (questionable/wrist): 6 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chargers vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: October 16, 2023

October 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Palmer 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 21 11 160 40 1 14.5

Palmer Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1 1 4 0 Week 2 @Titans 5 3 13 0 Week 3 @Vikings 7 4 66 1 Week 4 Raiders 8 3 77 0

Rep Josh Palmer and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.