Gerald Everett will be up against the second-best passing defense in the NFL when his Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Everett's 14 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 107 yards (and an average of 26.8 per game).

Everett vs. the Cowboys

Everett vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games Dallas has not given up 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

Four players have hauled in a TD pass against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 168.6 passing yards the Cowboys allow per contest makes them the second-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Cowboys' defense ranks 14th in the league with six passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Gerald Everett Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-118)

Everett Receiving Insights

Everett has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet two times in four games this year.

Everett has received 9.6% of his team's 146 passing attempts this season (14 targets).

He has been targeted 14 times, averaging 7.6 yards per target (60th in NFL).

Having played four games this season, Everett has not had a TD reception.

Everett has been targeted two times in the red zone (9.1% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts).

Everett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 6 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

