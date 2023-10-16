Donald Parham will be running routes against the third-best passing defense in the NFL when his Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Parham has 33 yards on six grabs and three TDs. He has been targeted eight times, and averages 8.3 yards receiving per contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Parham and the Chargers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Parham vs. the Cowboys

Parham vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games Dallas has not allowed 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have allowed four opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Dallas has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 168.6 passing yards the Cowboys concede per outing makes them the third-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Cowboys' defense ranks eighth in the NFL by conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (six total passing TDs).

Watch Chargers vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Chargers Player Previews

Donald Parham Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Parham with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Parham Receiving Insights

After one try, Parham will be aiming to go over a receiving yards prop bet for the first time this year.

Parham has 5.5% of his team's target share (eight targets on 146 passing attempts).

He has racked up 4.1 yards per target (33 yards on eight targets).

In two of four games this year, Parham has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has 23.1% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Parham has been targeted five times in the red zone (22.7% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Parham's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 9/17/2023 Week 2 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.