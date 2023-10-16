Will Donald Parham Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Donald Parham was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers match up against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 6. Looking for Parham's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Parham's season stats include 33 yards on six receptions (5.5 per catch) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted eight times.
Keep an eye on Parham's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Donald Parham Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Wrist
- The Chargers have no other receiver on the injury list.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Chargers vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Parham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|8
|6
|33
|13
|3
|5.5
Parham Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|3
|3
|22
|1
|Week 2
|@Titans
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Week 4
|Raiders
|1
|0
|0
|0
Rep Donald Parham and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.