Donald Parham was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers match up against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 6. Looking for Parham's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Parham's season stats include 33 yards on six receptions (5.5 per catch) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted eight times.

Donald Parham Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Wrist

The Chargers have no other receiver on the injury list.

Chargers vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: October 16, 2023

October 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Parham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 8 6 33 13 3 5.5

Parham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 3 22 1 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 2 2 4 2 Week 4 Raiders 1 0 0 0

