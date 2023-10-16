The Dallas Cowboys (3-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) meet at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Before the Cowboys meet the Chargers, take a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Chargers vs. Cowboys Odds & Info

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 1.5 51 -130 +110

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Chargers vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have played three games this season that have gone over 51 combined points scored.

The average total for Los Angeles' games this season is 49.5 points, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Chargers have covered the spread twice in four games with a set spread.

The Chargers have not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

Los Angeles has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +110 odds on them winning this game.

Dallas Cowboys

The average point total in Dallas' matchups this year is 42.9, 8.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cowboys have covered the spread three times over five games with a set spread.

The Cowboys are 3-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Dallas has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).

Cowboys vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 26.8 7 16.6 7 42.9 1 5 Chargers 27.5 15 26 14 49.5 3 4

Chargers

In its past three contests, Dallas has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

Dallas has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

The Cowboys have scored 51 more points than their opponents this season (10.2 per game), and the Chargers have scored only six more points than their opponents (1.5 per game).

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.5 49.5 49.5 Implied Team Total AVG 26.8 27.5 26 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.9 40.8 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25 24.5 25.3 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.