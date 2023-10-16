Chargers vs. Cowboys: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Cowboys (3-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) meet at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 16, 2023.
Before the Cowboys meet the Chargers, take a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Chargers vs. Cowboys Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: ABC/ESPN
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Cowboys
|1.5
|51
|-130
|+110
Chargers vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats
Los Angeles Chargers
- The Chargers have played three games this season that have gone over 51 combined points scored.
- The average total for Los Angeles' games this season is 49.5 points, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Chargers have covered the spread twice in four games with a set spread.
- The Chargers have not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- Los Angeles has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +110 odds on them winning this game.
Dallas Cowboys
- The average point total in Dallas' matchups this year is 42.9, 8.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread three times over five games with a set spread.
- The Cowboys are 3-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Dallas has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).
Cowboys vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Cowboys
|26.8
|7
|16.6
|7
|42.9
|1
|5
|Chargers
|27.5
|15
|26
|14
|49.5
|3
|4
Chargers
- In its past three contests, Dallas has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- Dallas has hit the over twice in its past three contests.
- The Cowboys have scored 51 more points than their opponents this season (10.2 per game), and the Chargers have scored only six more points than their opponents (1.5 per game).
Chargers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.5
|49.5
|49.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.8
|27.5
|26
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Cowboys Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.9
|40.8
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25
|24.5
|25.3
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
