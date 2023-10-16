The Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) are listed as only 2.5-point underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) on Monday, October 16, 2023. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for this matchup.

The Cowboys' betting trends and insights can be found below before they face the Chargers. The recent betting insights and trends for the Chargers can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Cowboys.

Chargers vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dallas Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Cowboys (-2.5) 50.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cowboys (-2.5) 50.5 -132 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 6 Odds

Los Angeles vs. Dallas Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Chargers vs. Cowboys Betting Insights

Los Angeles has posted two wins against the spread this season.

A pair of Los Angeles four games in 2023 have hit the over.

Dallas has gone 3-2-0 ATS this season.

The Cowboys are 3-1 as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Three of Dallas' five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

