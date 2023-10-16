The Dallas Cowboys (3-2) visit the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 16, 2023.

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Chargers

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Chargers Insights

The Chargers average 10.9 more points per game (27.5) than the Cowboys surrender (16.6).

The Chargers collect 96.8 more yards per game (388.8) than the Cowboys give up (292).

This year Los Angeles racks up 119.8 rushing yards per game, 3.6 fewer yards than Dallas allows (123.4).

The Chargers have two giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 11 takeaways.

Chargers Home Performance

The Chargers average more points at home (29 per game) than they do overall (27.5), but they also concede more (26.5 per game) than overall (26).

At home, the Chargers pick up fewer yards (369 per game) than they do overall (388.8). But they also allow fewer at home (400) than overall (404).

Los Angeles accumulates fewer passing yards at home (175 per game) than it does overall (269), and gives up more (327 per game) than overall (299.8).

The Chargers pick up 194 rushing yards per game at home (74.2 more than overall), and give up 73 at home (31.3 fewer than overall).

The Chargers convert more third downs at home (48.3%) than they do overall (38.9%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (25%) than overall (31.9%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/17/2023 at Tennessee L 27-24 CBS 9/24/2023 at Minnesota W 28-24 FOX 10/1/2023 Las Vegas W 24-17 CBS 10/16/2023 Dallas - ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Kansas City - CBS 10/29/2023 Chicago - NBC 11/6/2023 at New York - ABC/ESPN

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.