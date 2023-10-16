The Los Angeles Chargers' (2-2) injury report heading into their game against the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) currently features 10 players on it. The matchup starts at 8:15 PM on Monday, October 16 from SoFi Stadium.

Last time out, the Chargers took down the Las Vegas Raiders 24-17.

The Cowboys played the San Francisco 49ers in their last game, falling 42-10.

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Austin Ekeler RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Justin Herbert QB Finger Full Participation In Practice Josh Palmer WR Groin Questionable Joey Bosa OLB Toe Questionable Derwin James S Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Trey Pipkins OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Deane Leonard DB Hamstring Doubtful Alohi Gilman S Heel Doubtful Nick Williams DL Back Questionable Donald Parham TE Wrist Questionable

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tony Pollard RB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice KaVontae Turpin WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Markquese Ball S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Chuma Edoga OG Illness Questionable Donovan Wilson S Ankle Full Participation In Practice C.J. Goodwin CB Pectoral Out Damone Clark LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Nahshon Wright CB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Johnathan Hankins DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Neville Gallimore DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Leighton Vander Esch LB Neck Out Tyler Biadasz C Ankle Full Participation In Practice Juanyeh Thomas S Hamstring Doubtful

Chargers vs. Cowboys Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Chargers Season Insights

While the Chargers' defense has had trouble stopping opposing offenses, ranking second-worst by allowing 404 total yards per game, their offense ranks third-best with 388.8 total yards per contest.

The Chargers' offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as they rank fifth-best in the NFL with 27.5 points per contest. In terms of defense, they are allowing 26 points per game, which ranks 25th.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Chargers are a bottom-five pass unit, giving up 299.8 passing yards per game (worst). On the bright side, they are thriving on the offensive side of the ball, putting up 269 passing yards per contest (second-best).

In terms of rushing, Los Angeles ranks 10th in the NFL on offense (119.8 rushing yards per game) and 15th on the other side of the ball (104.3 rushing yards allowed per contest).

After forcing seven turnovers (17th in NFL) and turning the ball over two times (first in NFL) this season, the Chargers own the sixth-ranked turnover margin of +5.

Chargers vs. Cowboys Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-1.5)

Cowboys (-1.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-125), Chargers (+105)

Cowboys (-125), Chargers (+105) Total: 51 points

