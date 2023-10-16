On Monday at 8:15 PM ET, the Los Angeles Chargers will host the Dallas Cowboys.

Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds

Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +410

Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +125

Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds

Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +450

Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +145

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Gerald Everett - - 28.5 (-113) Austin Ekeler - 51.5 (-113) 32.5 (-113) Keenan Allen - - 85.5 (-113) Justin Herbert 274.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) - Josh Palmer - - 46.5 (-114) Quentin Johnston - - 36.5 (-113)

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandin Cooks - - 34.5 (-113) Jake Ferguson - - 35.5 (-113) Michael Gallup - - 36.5 (-113) CeeDee Lamb - - 73.5 (-113) Tony Pollard - 69.5 (-113) 23.5 (-113) Dak Prescott 253.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) -

