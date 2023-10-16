Chargers vs. Cowboys Player Props & Odds – Week 6
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:51 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
On Monday at 8:15 PM ET, the Los Angeles Chargers will host the Dallas Cowboys.
Aiming to wager on player props in the Cowboys-Chargers matchup? Check out the information below for the best players in this contest.
Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds
- Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +410
- Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +125
Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds
- Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +450
- Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +145
More Chargers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Gerald Everett
|-
|-
|28.5 (-113)
|Austin Ekeler
|-
|51.5 (-113)
|32.5 (-113)
|Keenan Allen
|-
|-
|85.5 (-113)
|Justin Herbert
|274.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|-
|Josh Palmer
|-
|-
|46.5 (-114)
|Quentin Johnston
|-
|-
|36.5 (-113)
More Cowboys Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Brandin Cooks
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|Jake Ferguson
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|Michael Gallup
|-
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|CeeDee Lamb
|-
|-
|73.5 (-113)
|Tony Pollard
|-
|69.5 (-113)
|23.5 (-113)
|Dak Prescott
|253.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|-
