The Dallas Cowboys will play the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 16 at 8:15 PM ET. Our computer model projects that the Chargers will win -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Cowboys rank seventh in scoring offense (26.8 points per game) and seventh in scoring defense (16.6 points allowed per game) this season. In terms of points scored the Chargers rank sixth in the NFL (27.5 points per game), and they are 24th on defense (26 points allowed per game).

Chargers vs. Cowboys Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (+1.5) Under (51) Chargers 25, Cowboys 23

Chargers Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Chargers have a 48.8% chance to win.

Los Angeles has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

This year, games featuring Los Angeles have hit the over twice.

Games involving the Chargers this year have averaged 49.5 points per game, a 1.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Cowboys Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Dallas has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Cowboys are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Dallas games have hit the over three out of five times this season.

The over/under in this game is 51 points, 8.1 higher than the average total in Cowboys games this season.

Chargers vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 26.8 16.6 34 6.5 22 23.3 Los Angeles 27.5 26 29 26.5 26 25.5

