The Dallas Cowboys (3-2) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Cowboys favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the contest.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Cowboys' upcoming tilt versus Chargers, check out the page below, where we provide statistics to assist you with your in-game betting choices.

Chargers vs. Cowboys Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

So far this year, the Chargers have led after the first quarter in two games and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Cowboys have had the lead two times and have trailed three times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 4.6 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Digging into scoring in the second quarter, the Chargers have won the second quarter in two games and have lost the second quarter in two games.

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Cowboys have won the second quarter in two games and have lost the second quarter in three games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 10.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of four games this season, the Chargers have lost the third quarter two times and tied two times.

The Cowboys have won the third quarter in four games this season, and they've lost in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Dallas is averaging 4.4 points in the third quarter (13th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 1.4 points on average in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Chargers have won the fourth quarter in two games, lost that quarter in one game, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys have won that quarter in three games and have been outscored in that quarter in two games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 4.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 4.2 points on average in that quarter.

Chargers vs. Cowboys Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Chargers have been leading after the first half in three games this season. The team has been behind after the first half in one game.

The Cowboys have led after the first half in one game, have trailed after the first half in three games, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

2nd Half

Through four games this season, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second half one time (0-1 record in those games), been outscored two times (1-1), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

In five games this season, the Cowboys have lost the second half two times and outscored their opponent three times.

Dallas' offense is averaging nine points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.6 points on average in the second half.

