Will Austin Ekeler pay out his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will Austin Ekeler score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: -222 (Bet $22.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Ekeler was a force in the trenches last year, as Ekeler scored 13 rushing touchdowns and recorded 53.8 yards per game. Ekeler was also effective in the passing game, tallying 107 catches and five scores over the course of the year.

In 10 games last year, he ran for a touchdown, including three games with multiple rushing TDs.

He scored a receiving touchdown five times last season (out of 17 games played). He did not have multiple TD catches in any of those games.

Austin Ekeler Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 14 36 0 4 36 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 14 39 0 9 55 0 Week 3 Jaguars 4 5 0 8 48 0 Week 4 @Texans 13 60 2 6 49 1 Week 5 @Browns 16 173 1 4 26 1 Week 6 Broncos 14 36 1 10 47 0 Week 7 Seahawks 9 31 1 12 96 1 Week 9 @Falcons 14 47 1 7 24 1 Week 10 @49ers 6 24 0 7 39 0 Week 11 Chiefs 19 83 1 2 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 5 20 0 11 60 1 Week 13 @Raiders 10 35 0 5 67 0 Week 14 Dolphins 15 45 1 8 59 0 Week 15 Titans 12 58 1 2 12 0 Week 16 @Colts 18 67 2 4 12 0 Week 17 Rams 10 122 2 4 39 0 Week 18 @Broncos 11 34 0 4 36 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 13 35 2 2 8 0

