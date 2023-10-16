Will Austin Ekeler Score a Touchdown Against the Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 6?
Will Austin Ekeler pay out his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.
Will Austin Ekeler score a touchdown against the Cowboys?
Odds to score a TD this game: -222 (Bet $22.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Ekeler was a force in the trenches last year, as Ekeler scored 13 rushing touchdowns and recorded 53.8 yards per game. Ekeler was also effective in the passing game, tallying 107 catches and five scores over the course of the year.
- In 10 games last year, he ran for a touchdown, including three games with multiple rushing TDs.
- He scored a receiving touchdown five times last season (out of 17 games played). He did not have multiple TD catches in any of those games.
Austin Ekeler Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|14
|36
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Chiefs
|14
|39
|0
|9
|55
|0
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|4
|5
|0
|8
|48
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|13
|60
|2
|6
|49
|1
|Week 5
|@Browns
|16
|173
|1
|4
|26
|1
|Week 6
|Broncos
|14
|36
|1
|10
|47
|0
|Week 7
|Seahawks
|9
|31
|1
|12
|96
|1
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|14
|47
|1
|7
|24
|1
|Week 10
|@49ers
|6
|24
|0
|7
|39
|0
|Week 11
|Chiefs
|19
|83
|1
|2
|17
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|5
|20
|0
|11
|60
|1
|Week 13
|@Raiders
|10
|35
|0
|5
|67
|0
|Week 14
|Dolphins
|15
|45
|1
|8
|59
|0
|Week 15
|Titans
|12
|58
|1
|2
|12
|0
|Week 16
|@Colts
|18
|67
|2
|4
|12
|0
|Week 17
|Rams
|10
|122
|2
|4
|39
|0
|Week 18
|@Broncos
|11
|34
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Wild Card
|@Jaguars
|13
|35
|2
|2
|8
|0
