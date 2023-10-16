Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 6 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), versus the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are ranked 21st in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 123.4 per game.

Ekeler was a force on the ground last year, scoring 13 rushing TDs and picking up 53.8 yards per game. Ekeler was also efficient in the passing game, tallying 107 catches and five touchdowns over the course of the year.

Ekeler vs. the Cowboys

Ekeler vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 54 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 54 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD In terms of run defense, the Cowboys allowed three players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Dallas last season, nine players rushed for at least one TD.

In the running game, no player rushed for multiple scores against the Cowboys last season.

The Cowboys allowed 129.3 rushing yards per game last year to be the NFL's 22nd-ranked run defense.

The Chargers are up against the NFL's third-ranked rushing defense in terms of touchdowns allowed (nine TDs conceded a season ago).

Austin Ekeler Rushing Props vs. the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-118)

Ekeler Rushing Insights

Ekeler hit the rushing yards over in seven of 16 opportunities (43.8%) last year.

The Chargers ran 63.8% passing plays and 36.2% running plays last year. They were 13th in the league in scoring.

Ekeler scored at least one rushing touchdown 10 times last season, inclduing multiple rushing TDs three times.

Austin Ekeler Receiving Props vs the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)

Ekeler Receiving Insights

Ekeler hit the over on receiving yards prop bets in 62.5% of his games (10 of 16) last year.

He averaged 5.7 yards per target last season (124th in NFL), picking up 722 yards on 127 passes thrown to him.

In five of 17 games last year, Ekeler had a receiving touchdown. But he did not have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Ekeler's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Raiders 9/11/2022 Week 1 14 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/15/2022 Week 2 14 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 10 TAR / 9 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 9/25/2022 Week 3 4 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 8 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/2/2022 Week 4 13 ATT / 60 YDS / 2 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD at Browns 10/9/2022 Week 5 16 ATT / 173 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD vs. Broncos 10/17/2022 Week 6 14 ATT / 36 YDS / 1 TD 16 TAR / 10 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/23/2022 Week 7 9 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 12 TAR / 12 REC / 96 YDS / 1 TD at Falcons 11/6/2022 Week 9 14 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD 8 TAR / 7 REC / 24 YDS / 1 TD at 49ers 11/13/2022 Week 10 6 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 12 TAR / 7 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 11/20/2022 Week 11 19 ATT / 83 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/27/2022 Week 12 5 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 15 TAR / 11 REC / 60 YDS / 1 TD at Raiders 12/4/2022 Week 13 10 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/11/2022 Week 14 15 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 8 TAR / 8 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/18/2022 Week 15 12 ATT / 58 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 12/26/2022 Week 16 18 ATT / 67 YDS / 2 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 1/1/2023 Week 17 10 ATT / 122 YDS / 2 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 1/8/2023 Week 18 11 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 1/14/2023 Wild Card 13 ATT / 35 YDS / 2 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

