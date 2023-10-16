Austin Ekeler Week 6 Preview vs. the Cowboys
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 6 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), versus the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are ranked 21st in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 123.4 per game.
Ekeler was a force on the ground last year, scoring 13 rushing TDs and picking up 53.8 yards per game. Ekeler was also efficient in the passing game, tallying 107 catches and five touchdowns over the course of the year.
Ekeler vs. the Cowboys
- Ekeler vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 54 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD
- In terms of run defense, the Cowboys allowed three players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.
- Against Dallas last season, nine players rushed for at least one TD.
- In the running game, no player rushed for multiple scores against the Cowboys last season.
- The Cowboys allowed 129.3 rushing yards per game last year to be the NFL's 22nd-ranked run defense.
- The Chargers are up against the NFL's third-ranked rushing defense in terms of touchdowns allowed (nine TDs conceded a season ago).
Austin Ekeler Rushing Props vs. the Cowboys
- Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-118)
Ekeler Rushing Insights
- Ekeler hit the rushing yards over in seven of 16 opportunities (43.8%) last year.
- The Chargers ran 63.8% passing plays and 36.2% running plays last year. They were 13th in the league in scoring.
- Ekeler scored at least one rushing touchdown 10 times last season, inclduing multiple rushing TDs three times.
Austin Ekeler Receiving Props vs the Cowboys
- Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)
Ekeler Receiving Insights
- Ekeler hit the over on receiving yards prop bets in 62.5% of his games (10 of 16) last year.
- He averaged 5.7 yards per target last season (124th in NFL), picking up 722 yards on 127 passes thrown to him.
- In five of 17 games last year, Ekeler had a receiving touchdown. But he did not have a game with multiple receiving TDs.
Ekeler's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|vs. Raiders
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|14 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|9/15/2022
|Week 2
|14 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs
|10 TAR / 9 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jaguars
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|4 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|8 TAR / 8 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Texans
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|13 ATT / 60 YDS / 2 TDs
|7 TAR / 6 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD
|at Browns
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|16 ATT / 173 YDS / 1 TD
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Broncos
|10/17/2022
|Week 6
|14 ATT / 36 YDS / 1 TD
|16 TAR / 10 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Seahawks
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|9 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD
|12 TAR / 12 REC / 96 YDS / 1 TD
|at Falcons
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|14 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD
|8 TAR / 7 REC / 24 YDS / 1 TD
|at 49ers
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|6 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|12 TAR / 7 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chiefs
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|19 ATT / 83 YDS / 1 TD
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cardinals
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|5 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
|15 TAR / 11 REC / 60 YDS / 1 TD
|at Raiders
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|10 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|15 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD
|8 TAR / 8 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|12 ATT / 58 YDS / 1 TD
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Colts
|12/26/2022
|Week 16
|18 ATT / 67 YDS / 2 TDs
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Rams
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|10 ATT / 122 YDS / 2 TDs
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Broncos
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|11 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jaguars
|1/14/2023
|Wild Card
|13 ATT / 35 YDS / 2 TDs
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.