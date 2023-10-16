Will Austin Ekeler Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Austin Ekeler was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys (at 8:15 PM ET on Monday). All of Ekeler's stats can be found below.
The season stats for Ekeler a year ago included 204 carries for 915 yards and 13 touchdowns. A closer look reveals he averaged 4.5 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he had 107 receptions (127 targets) for 722 yards.
Austin Ekeler Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Chargers.
Chargers vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Ekeler 2022 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|204
|915
|13
|4.5
|127
|107
|722
|5
Ekeler Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|14
|36
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Chiefs
|14
|39
|0
|9
|55
|0
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|4
|5
|0
|8
|48
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|13
|60
|2
|6
|49
|1
|Week 5
|@Browns
|16
|173
|1
|4
|26
|1
|Week 6
|Broncos
|14
|36
|1
|10
|47
|0
|Week 7
|Seahawks
|9
|31
|1
|12
|96
|1
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|14
|47
|1
|7
|24
|1
|Week 10
|@49ers
|6
|24
|0
|7
|39
|0
|Week 11
|Chiefs
|19
|83
|1
|2
|17
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|5
|20
|0
|11
|60
|1
|Week 13
|@Raiders
|10
|35
|0
|5
|67
|0
|Week 14
|Dolphins
|15
|45
|1
|8
|59
|0
|Week 15
|Titans
|12
|58
|1
|2
|12
|0
|Week 16
|@Colts
|18
|67
|2
|4
|12
|0
|Week 17
|Rams
|10
|122
|2
|4
|39
|0
|Week 18
|@Broncos
|11
|34
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Wild Card
|@Jaguars
|13
|35
|2
|2
|8
|0
