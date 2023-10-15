Should you bet on Will Dissly scoring a touchdown in the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Will Dissly score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a TD)

Dissly's stat line shows five catches for 52 yards. He posts 26 yards per game, having been targeted five times.

Dissly, in two games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Will Dissly Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 2 17 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 3 35 0

