In the Week 6 game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Tyler Lockett get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Tyler Lockett score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Lockett has hauled in 17 passes on 27 targets for 157 yards and two TDs, averaging 39.3 yards per game.

Lockett has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this season. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

Tyler Lockett Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Lions 10 8 59 2 Week 3 Panthers 7 3 34 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 4 54 0

