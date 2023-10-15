With the Los Angeles Rams playing the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Tyler Higbee a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tyler Higbee score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +187 (Bet $10 to win $18.70 if he scores a TD)

Higbee's stat line displays 18 catches for 216 yards. He averages 43.2 yards per game, having been targeted 29 times.

Higbee, in five games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Tyler Higbee Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 3 3 49 0 Week 2 49ers 7 3 12 0 Week 3 @Bengals 5 5 71 0 Week 4 @Colts 11 5 64 0 Week 5 Eagles 3 2 20 0

