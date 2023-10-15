Tyler Higbee has a favorable matchup when his Los Angeles Rams play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Cardinals allow 251.4 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the NFL.

Higbee's 18 grabs (on 29 targets) have netted him 216 yards (43.2 per game) so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Higbee and the Rams with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Higbee vs. the Cardinals

Higbee vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 4 GP / 54 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 54 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have surrendered a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Arizona has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 251.4 passing yards per game conceded by the Cardinals defense makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals have the No. 22 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding eight this season (1.6 per game).

Watch Rams vs Cardinals on Fubo!

Tyler Higbee Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Higbee with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Higbee Receiving Insights

Higbee, in three of five games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Higbee has 14.3% of his team's target share (29 targets on 203 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 29 times, averaging 7.4 yards per target (67th in NFL).

Having played five games this year, Higbee has not tallied a TD reception.

Higbee (two red zone targets) has been targeted 11.1% of the time in the red zone (18 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Higbee's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 TAR / 5 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/25/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 5 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.